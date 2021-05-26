Lyari activist shot dead, police suspect assassination

KARACHI: In a horrific firing incident to have taken place Wednesday in the port city’s Lyari town, at least one 55-year-old, who presided over a youth association, has succumbed to bullet injures outside his office and died on spot, ARY News reported citing police.

Police said the 55-year-old has been identified as one Ali Baksh who was killed earlier today outside of his office in the Baghdadi Police Station remits of Lyari town.

The deceased, who headed a youth organization for Lyari people, conceded at least six 9mm bullets into his body which meant sudden death while his body, police confirmed, was shifted to Civil Hospital.

It seems as if the murder took place out of personal enmity, police suspected. No arrests have been made while it has yet to be divulged who could have possibly been involved or suspected of the incident.

Separately today in Karachi, in a special court decision, three officials are sentenced to at least a year of jail term and a fine for issuing forged CNICs to illegally take hold of a property belonging to a deceased expatriate Pakistani woman, ARY News reported.

Two of the three culprits to have been punished by the Special Court (Central) judge are officials of the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) while the third one is a former union councilor from Karachi.

The trio was engaged in laying seizure of land originally belonging to a deceased woman whose three children are based in the USA for which they issued NIC of another woman to be added to her family so as to sign the property off to her name.

