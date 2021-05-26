KARACHI: In a special court decision on Wednesday, three officials are sentenced to at least a year of jail term and a fine for issuing forged CNICs to illegally take hold of a property belonging to a deceased expatriate Pakistani woman, ARY News reported.

Two of the three culprits to have been punished by the Special Court (Central) judge are officials of the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) while the third one is a former union councilor from Karachi.

The trio was engaged in laying seizure of land originally belonging to a deceased woman whose three children are based in the USA for which they issued NIC of another woman to be added to her family so as to sign the property off to her name.

The federal investigation agency (FIA) lodged the case wherein it prosecuted that the councilor attested the nic form issued by NADRA officials to confirm the swindler woman into the family.

The culprits were arrested by anti-human trafficking circle of FIA and were successful in adding new woman in the family tree with concerted conspiracy.

