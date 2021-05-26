Shikarpur anti-bandit operation: Sindh police undergoes massive reshuffle

SHIKARPUR: The Sindh police on Wednesday witnessed a massive reshuffle following a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Shikarpur today, ARY News reported.

CM Murad chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation after incidents of lawlessness in katcha area, the hotbed of criminal activities in the region.

According to a notification, SSP Shikarpur Saud Magsi and DIG Larkana were removed from the post over the killings of police officials during the anti-bandit operation in katcha area of Shikarpur.

SSP Saud Magsi was appointed as SSP Shaheed Benazirabad while SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio reportedly has been appointed as new SSP Shikarpur. He will lead the operation against bandits in katcha area.

Moreover, Irfan Ali Baloch was appointed as DIG Shaheed Benazirabad, according to a notification.

The police recovered an abductee during the anti-bandit operation in katcha area of Shikarpur.

Read More: Police recover hostage during anti-bandit operation in Shikarpur

CIA Police in-charge Abdul Wahid Buriro here said that a hostage has been recovered from bandits during the police operation in katcha area. “The recovered man was kidnapped from Shikarpur a month ago,” police officer said.

Provincial minister Mir Shabbir Bijarani in a statement earlier said that the Sindh government has given go-ahead for a military operation against bandit gangs in Shikarpur’s katcha area.

The military troops and the Rangers personnel will launch an operation against bandits in the area along with the Sindh Police, he said.

It is to be mentioned here that recently in an incident police killed eight bandits, while two policemen were also martyred in an operation against gangs of bandits in ​​katcha area.

The police had also recovered six abducted persons from bandits in the operation.

Comments

comments