Police kill eight dacoits in Shikarpur operation, three arrested

SHIKARPUR: Sindh police in an ongoing operation in ​​Shikarpur’s Kacha area have killed eight dacoits and recovered six abductees, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kamran Fazal, police launched an operation in Kacha area after four people were killed in a firing incident in Shikarpur’s area of Garhi Tegho.

During the police operation, the robbers put up fierce resistance and fought with heavy weapons. Armed men also damaged the armored personnel carrier.

Two cops were martyred, eight dacoits were killed and three of the kidnappers were arrested by the police. The RPO said that the police had achieved great success in the operation.

At least twelve dacoits have been injured in the fierce encounter with the police, said Kamran Fazal.

He paid tribute to the personnel who were martyred during the operation and said that the soldiers sacrificed their lives to restore peace in the area.

Earlier, two groups exchanged fire in Shahim Marfani village of Shikarpur, killing four people. Police officials said the quarrel between the two groups was a sign of old enmity.

