Four killed in Shikarpur armed clash

SHIKARPUR: Four people were shot dead in an armed brawl in Sindh’s district of Shikarpur, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, the deadly brawl erupted in village Shaham Marfani, where two groups opened fire resulting in the death of four people. Getting the information of bloodshed, police reached the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital.

Sources said the cause behind the firing incident is old enmity between the two groups.

Earlier this week, at least nine people were killed and five others were injured in a shootout between two groups in Kandhkot.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity.

The dead included Shah Murad Chachar, Hazroor Bakhsh, Abdul Khaliq, Shahzad, Hamid, Manzoor, Shaaban and Allah Wario Chachar.

