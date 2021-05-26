Police recover hostage during anti-bandit operation in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: The police recovered an abductee during the anti-bandit operation in katcha area of Shikarpur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CIA Police in-charge Abdul Wahid Buriro here said that a hostage has been recovered from bandits during the police operation in katcha area. “The recovered man was kidnapped from Shikarpur a month ago,” police officer said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has summoned a high-level meeting in Shikarpur today to review the law and order situation after incidents of lawlessness in katcha area, the hot bed of criminal activities in the region.

The meeting will be attended by the Sindh police chief, RPO Sukkur, DIG Larkana and all SSPs. The meeting will brief the chief minister about the ongoing police operation in ​​kacha area.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday expressed his concern over the worsening law and order situation in Sindh and directed the federal interior minister to visit the province and devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the security agencies to deal with the poor law and order situation.

Provincial minister Mir Shabbir Bijarani in a statement earlier said that the Sindh government has given go-ahead for a military operation against bandit gangs in Shikarpur’s katcha area.

The military troops and the Rangers personnel will launch an operation against bandits in the area along with the Sindh Police, he said.

It is to be mentioned here that recently in an incident police killed eight bandits, while two policemen were also martyred in an operation against gangs of bandits in ​​katcha area.

The police had also recovered six abducted persons from bandits in the operation.

