Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch acquitted in three more cases

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday acquitted kingpin of the infamous Lyari gang war Uzair Baloch in three more cases, ARY News reported.

The court announced its reserved verdict on an application moved by the accused seeking his acquittal in the three cases registered at Kalri police station. The cases pertained to attack on police using explosive material.

Uzair Baloch is facing more than 52 cases and so far acquitted in over five cases by the court. He has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war.

Baloch had been arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The Army handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020, after three years.

