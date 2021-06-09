Madadgar 15 cop turns out to be street criminal in Karachi

KARACHI: Police helpline Madadgar 15 cop involved in street crimes in the port city was arrested by Shah Faisal police here on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Shah Faisal police arrested Madadgar 15 cop Aqeel and his other two companions after carrying out an investigation against the accused.

The police took action against helpline 15 cop over complaints reported by several citizens.

The police also recovered one pistol, three mobile phones and a wallet from their possession. Police also registered FIR against the accused.

It may be noted that there has been a sharp increase in incidents of robbery by muggers disguised as policemen in the port city as a dacoits gang posing as officials of special branch looted the house of the mother of ex-Karachi commissioner yesterday.

Read More: CCTV footage shows police inaction against dacoits busy in looting citizen

The muggers pretending to be the officials of the police’s special branch managed to barge into the house of the mother of former Karachi commissioner, Sohail Rajput and looted cash and other valuables in

In another incident, the robbers in police uniform entered into a house around 4 am in Orangi Town and held the family hostage at gunpoint. Meanwhile, the dacoits looted cash, jewelry and other valuables and escaped from the scene.

Comments

comments