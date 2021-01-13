Madressah students must not be used by PDM, PM tells interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Wednesday assigned minister of interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad with a task to ensure seminary pupil are refrained from joining any Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protests, ARY News reported.

The federal minister has been directed by the PM to sit with religious scholars and explain to them the government’s priorities.

Reportedly, the Prime Minister has expressed indignation over gaining the political ends using religion as cover and has thus tasked Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, who has been given the portfolio of federal minister for interior, to make sure students of religious seminaries are kept from joining political protests staged by PDM.

The government has thus, reportedly, decided to gain the confidence of religious clergy by sitting with them and expanding on the policies the government has designed.

Separately earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to weigh in on “revelations” by UK asset recovery firm Broadsheet’s owner Kaveh Moussavi about Pakistani ruling elites “stashing ill-gotten gains abroad.”

“Panama Papers exposed our ruling elites corruption & money laundering earlier. Now Broadsheet revelations have again exposed the massive scale of our ruling elites corruption & money laundering. These elites cannot hide behind “victimisation” card on these int revelations,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“What do these revelations expose repeatedly? 1. Exactly what I have been saying i.n my 24-y[ea]r fight against corruption which is the biggest threat to Pak[istan]’s progress. 2. These elites come to power & plunder the country,” the prime minister said.

