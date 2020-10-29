Macron is very primitive in blaming religion of Islam, Muslims: Dr Mahathir

Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad sharing his views over the displeasure and hurt the French have caused the Muslims across the globe said he does not believe freedom of speech means you can insult people, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he rolled out a thread of tweets, to express how he felt on the blatant blasphemy played out by first the French university professor and later endorsed by the French President Emmanuel Macron himself.

“The killing is not an act that as a Muslim I would approve,” he said, however, noting that while he believe in the freedom of expression he does not think you can “go up to a man and curse him simply because you believe in freedom of speech”.

RESPECT OTHERS 1. A teacher in France had his throat slit by an 18-year-old Chechen boy. The killer was angered by the teacher showing a caricature of Prophet Muhammad. The teacher intended to demonstrate freedom of expression. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

He explained by an analogy from Malaysia where according to him there are people of many different races and religions. He said, we have avoided serious conflicts between races “because we are conscious of the need to be sensitive to the sensitivities of others”.

“If we are not, then this country would never be peaceful and stable.”

Mohamad said in Malaysia they often copy the ways of the West. “We dress like them, we adopt their political systems, even some of their strange practices,” he said, but, he added, we have our own values, different as between races and religions, which we need to sustain.

The trouble with new ideas, former Malaysian supremo noted, is that the late-comers, referring to millennials, tend to add new interpretations which are not what the originators intended.

He instantiated, “Thus, freedom for women, meant the right to vote in elections. Today, we want to eliminate everything that is different between men and women.”

Dr Mohamad asserted that generally the West no longer adhere to their own religion. “They are Christians in name only. That is their right. But they must not show disrespect for the values of others, for the religion of others.”

“Macron is not showing that he is civilised”. Dr Mohamad said that French President is very primitive in blaming the religion of Islam.

“Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims’ religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French. The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years,” Dr Mohamad concluded.

