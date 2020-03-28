Web Analytics
Mahira Khan feels anxiety kicking in during self-quarantine

Mahira Khan, self quarantine

Prominent Pakistani actor Mahira Khan battles with anxiety during self-isolation as the world grapples with coronavirus pandemic. 

The Raees actor took to Instagram and wrote, “Dear anxiety, be kind ffs. Your long time lover,X”.

Dear anxiety, be kind ffs. Your long time lover, X

Many celebrities including Kubra Khan and Mira Sethi sent love her way.

“Ah. I relate to this. I don’t know about corona yet but Anxiety is really screwing with me rn,” Kubra commented on her post.

She further added “Sending love and hugs your way! We’ll get through this.” Mira also sent a big hug to the superstar.

Earlier, the starlet urged people who are in a position of privilege to help the underprivileged amid the pandemic.

