Superstar Mahira Khan shared she got extremely emotional seeing her parent’s reaction after they received the sweetest letter from United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The 34-year-old has been named the first-ever UNHCR National Goodwill Ambassador in Pakistan. The announcement was made on November 6.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared “I received the sweetest letter from UNHCR for my parents. Needless to say it made me extremely emotional. My Ama was crying and my Aba was smiling his biggest smile.”

The letter reads “Mahira is an inspiration to so many in Pakistan especially the younger generation.”

The starlet added that she hopes to uphold the responsibility given to her by her country.



“Sometimes I forget that I have been chosen to be put in the position that I am in, given the platform I have been given and the kind of love that I receive. I hope and pray that I can always always uphold the responsibility I have been given by my country, my fans and my loved ones.”

We're delighted to announce that @themahirakhan is our newest Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan. 👏 pic.twitter.com/SAPjBY7E05 — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) November 6, 2019

“Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hafeez R Khan,” she signed off.

Mahira Khan on her appointment said she feels strongly about speaking up for refugees around the world.

Comments

comments