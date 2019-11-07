Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Mahira Khan appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan

Mahira Khan

Actress Mahira Khan has been appointed as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador of Pakistan.

UNHCR, the refugee agency took to Twitter to make the announcement. They are “delighted” that she is joining them.

The 34-year-old actress wrote, “Grateful and honored” to be a UNCHR goodwill ambassador for Pakistan. She went on to write about how proud she is, being born in a country that is taking refugees for more than 40 years with arms wide open.

“I feel privileged to have been chosen to serve this noble cause,” she said at the appointment ceremony, held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Talking about the refugees she has been meeting, she said, “When I look into the eyes of refugees across our country, I see an incredibly strong people filled with hopes and dreams. Like you or me, there is nothing that a refugee can’t do.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, George Okoth-Obbo lauded the newly appointed Goodwill Ambassador for devoting her commitment towards refugees.

“I am delighted to see renowned Pakistani opinion movers coming forward in support of the refugee cause, making their voices heard locally, nationally and globally, and having a very strong influence on youth,” he said.

Related: Mahira Khan questions lack coverage of Sudan ‘massacre’

Previously, the Ho Mann Jahaan actor had volunteered at the Afghan refugee camps in Karachi and Peshawar for UNHCR. She is one of the few celebrities who has always been vocal about social issues.

More power to you Mahira!

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Superheroes vs cinema? Scorsese ‘art’ row splits Hollywood

Pakistan

Fizzling Cyclone Maha likely to skirt India’s Gujarat coast today

International

Humanity suffers in silence, 95th day since illegal annexation of Kashmir

Lifestyle

Prosecutors oppose testimony on false memories in Harvey Weinstein trial


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close