Mahira Khan appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan

Actress Mahira Khan has been appointed as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador of Pakistan.

UNHCR, the refugee agency took to Twitter to make the announcement. They are “delighted” that she is joining them.

The 34-year-old actress wrote, “Grateful and honored” to be a UNCHR goodwill ambassador for Pakistan. She went on to write about how proud she is, being born in a country that is taking refugees for more than 40 years with arms wide open.

Grateful and honoured to be a @Refugees goodwill ambassador for Pakistan🙏🏼Proud to be born to a motherland that has opened its arms to refugees for over 40 years 🇵🇰🙌🏼 @UNHCRPakistan https://t.co/kGagHGJLlv — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) November 6, 2019

“I feel privileged to have been chosen to serve this noble cause,” she said at the appointment ceremony, held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Talking about the refugees she has been meeting, she said, “When I look into the eyes of refugees across our country, I see an incredibly strong people filled with hopes and dreams. Like you or me, there is nothing that a refugee can’t do.”

View this post on Instagram

UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, George Okoth-Obbo lauded the newly appointed Goodwill Ambassador for devoting her commitment towards refugees.

“I am delighted to see renowned Pakistani opinion movers coming forward in support of the refugee cause, making their voices heard locally, nationally and globally, and having a very strong influence on youth,” he said.

Previously, the Ho Mann Jahaan actor had volunteered at the Afghan refugee camps in Karachi and Peshawar for UNHCR. She is one of the few celebrities who has always been vocal about social issues.

More power to you Mahira!

