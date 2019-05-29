KP CM rejects Bilawal’s demand to issue production order for Ali Wazir

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan has rejected the demand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for issuance of a production order for an arrested Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CM Mahmood Khan, in his latest statement, condemned attack on Pakistan Army’s check post by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM). He said, “The attack on a check post of Pakistan Army by PTM was a shameful.”

“We are standing beside our military and such incidents will not be tolerated in future,” he clarified.

The chief minister said that he was departed to Waziristan just after getting the report of the incident of an attack carried out on the check post. He added, “Waziristan is moving towards peace after being heavily affected by terrorism for the last 15 years.”

Read More: Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir behind military check post attack, NA panel told

“I am chief executive and there is our government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Pashtuns have elected us through their votes and they are free to tell their problems to us.”

“The elements that are working against the state will be controlled in future. We will remove deprivation of tribal people and 30 per cent of the development budget will be spent in tribal areas.”

The chief minister rejected Bilawal’s demand to issue production order for Ali Wazir. He also announced financial assistance to the families of the wounded and deceased persons in the incident.

Read More: Ban on PTM: IHC serves notice to Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir

CM Khan clarified that the decision regarding Ali Wazir’s production order is the matter of the federal government. He suggested dealing with such elements in accordance with the law.

Earlier on May 27, PTM’s Ali Wazir had been moved to Peshawar where an anti-terrorism court (ATC) court awarded eight-day physical remand of the MNA in connection with the Waziristan check post attack occurred on May 26.

Member National Assembly Ali Wazir was taken into custody by the security forces over his involvement in the Army check post attack.

Read More: Five soldiers wounded by firing of PTM’s group: ISPR

A case was also registered against PTM leaders Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, whereas, nine others were also made part of the First Investigation Report (FIR) filed against the incident.

The case includes 10 different charges of terrorism along with sections 324 and 302 of the Pakistan penal code

After the hearing, the court had decided to hand Wazir over to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on an eight-day physical remand which resulted in him being shifted to Peshawar Jail.

Comments

comments