KP CM reviews health facilities at hospitals in tribal areas

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday paid visits to Civil Hospital – Jamrud and Headquarter Hospital – Landi Kotal to review health facilities being provided to the nationals, ARY News reported.

A briefing was also given to the KP chief minister during his visits. CM Khan said that he has himself visited hospitals in tribal districts to review health facilities.

He detailed that the government has initiated recruitment process for the appointment of 400-500 doctors and technical staff, whereas, a gynaecologist will be appointed in the hospitals within one week.

The chief minister added that the government will terminate services of the physicians who are unnecessarily referring patients to the private clinics.

Moreover, CM Khan directed KP’s Healthcare Commission to review the services of private laboratories in Landi Kotal town.

Earlier on July 12, KP Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan had said in the provincial assembly that the government was squarely focused on provision of better health facilities to the residents of the province.

Responding to a question he said that six million families of the province will be provided free health facilities through Sehat Insaf Card.

Speaking on a point of order, Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will solve traffic problems in Peshawar on permanent basis.

