KP CM hopes major victory of PTI in tribal districts’ polls

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed hopes for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to get major victory in the provincial elections in erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), ARY News reported.

In his statement, CM Khan said that PTI is likely to get 10 to 12 seats in the recent elections. He reasoned out that the ruling political party has made all-out efforts for the uplift of the areas.

He was of the view that the election in the tribal district was conducted in a ‘transparent and peaceful’ manner.

While talking to a special transmission of ARY News, the chief minister said that the allocation of Rs162 billion was made for the tribal districts for the first time in the history of Pakistan, whereas, the present government is fully focused on the development projects the newly-merged areas.

Earlier in the day, while paying rich tribute to the armed forces and tribal people for their unmatched sacrifices against menace of terrorism, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said, “Peace has clean swept elections in tribal districts.”

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said that sacrifices of tribal people were bearing fruit today. She said that the tribal people for the first time exercised their right to vote for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly seats and added that all the political parties were given equal opportunities for the polls.

