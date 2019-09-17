CM Mahmood visits Torkham border, reviews arrangements for 24/7 opening

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited Pak-Afghan border at Torkham point and reviewed arrangements for 24-hour opening of the border.

Talking to journalist, CM Mahmood Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally inaugurate round-the-clock operation service at Torkham border on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, “The opening of the border is aimed to promote trade activities to central Asian states through the route besides enhancing export of Pakistani products.”

The chief minister said the 24/7 opening of Torkha border was a longstanding demand of tribal people and the PM has ordered the opening for facilitation of tribal people.

CM Mahmood said that Islamabad desires strong ties with Kabul and opening of Torkham border is part of the government’s efforts, adding that Khyber Pass had remained a trade route for centuries and opening of the border would usher a new era of prosperity in the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the inauguration ceremony of the round-the-clock functioning of the Pak-Afghan border crossing will be taking place on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be the chief guest on the occasion.

The Torkham border in Khyber district has been opened for twenty-four hours on a trial basis since 2nd of this month. This decision of the incumbent government is aimed at enhancing trade with Afghanistan and facilitating business community of the two countries.

