Maid, husband arrested for murdering house owner in Karachi

KARACHI: Police officials have arrested a housemaid and her husband over charges of murdering the house owner in Gulberg Block 5 area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Malik Murtaza Tabassum told media that two persons have been arrested over allegedly murdering a woman in Karachi’s Gulberg Block 5 area. The housemaid and her husband had allegedly murdered the house owner over resisting the theft inside her house, he detailed.

The deceased woman was identified as Shamim Ara. The SSP Central said that the stolen items were also recovered from the possession of the arrested couple.

Earlier in September, a housemaid had allegedly murdered a four-year-old child on Quetta’s Samungli road over being caught by him while stealing jewellery.

Police had said that a minor was brutally murdered by a housemaid near Samungli road of Quetta.

The family of the deceased child had claimed that the housemaid squeezed his throat and later murdered him by drowning in water after he watched her stealing the jewellery.

