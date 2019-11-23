Police arrest three housemaids involved in robberies in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three women of a gang of housemaids, involved in several robberies in Karachi’s area of Ferozabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrested women identified as Fatima, Humera and Sabeen were involved in looting several houses.

The group was carrying out their activities after gaining the confidence of the house owners.

The case against the arrested women has been registered, while the investigation into the matter was also underway.

Read more: Citizen overpowers street criminals in Karachi

Back in the month of September 2018, police had arrested a three-member dacoit gang from Karachi’s Zaman Town area.

A three-member gang involved in at least 200 cases of robbery and street crime was arrested from Zaman Town area of the city. The three suspects namely Ateeq, Adnan and Wasif belong to influential families.

The law enforcement agency says that all three are sons of civil servants- with one of them belonging to police- and have themselves applied for civil service. At least 200 cases have been registered in 12 police stations across the city.

Comments

comments