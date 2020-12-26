Maids rob family of jewellery, other valuables in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another incident, two maids allegedly robbed a family of valuables including jewellery and others in Karachi’s area of Gulistan-e-Johar on Saturday.

According to details, both the housemaids were given jobs eight days earlier, who stole gold ornaments, Pakistani and international currency and other valuables from the house worth Rs2.5million and fled away easily.

Though the residents are required to get CNIC and other credentials before hiring a domestic helper, the affected family neglected the guidelines.

The affected family has registered a complaint with the police station about the incident. The police has started the search for the accused involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, ARY News has acquired CCTV footage in which the maids can be seen fleeing after covering their faces.

In a separate incident of same in nature, earlier this week, a domestic helper had looted valuables worth over Rs 10 million from a house in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the city after serving qahwa spiked with intoxicant to the family members.

According to details, the incident occurred at a house in Khayaban-e-Badr area of the DHA, where the female members of a household fell unconscious after they were served an intoxicated qahwa by a female domestic helper.

Read more: Domestic helper loots valuables worth Rs10 mn in Karachi’s DHA

Comments

comments