Major reshuffle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet expected: sources

PESHAWAR: Major reshuffle in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet is on the cards as Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is unhappy with the performance of several ministers, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The ministers of Tourism, Health, Education and Local Bodies ministries are expected to be changed, the sources privy to the development said and added that CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has received a number of complaints against the behaviour of the ministers with the general public.

In this regard, it was further learnt by ARY News that the 14 portfolios currently being held by CM Mehmood Khan, will also be awarded to other ministers.

Two ministers from Bajaur and Khyber to be inducted in the cabinet, in what is being called a major reshuffle int the provincial cabinet, while a woman is expected to be made special assistant from Mohmand, sources said.

Showing his anger on the non-appearance of the ministers at their respective departments and in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, Mr. Mehmood Khan vowed strict action against those who continue to remain absent and fail in performing.

In his statement, he further said from now words, he will personally monitor the attendance of the ministers.

