Making all-out efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus in country: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the government was making all-out efforts to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

Zafar Mirza on Sandy paid a surprise visit to the isolation room set up in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for coronavirus patients and reviewed the other facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital.

No need to panic about coronavirus, the special assistant said and added that every person, having flu, does not have coronavirus.

He said that people can stay safe from the deadly virus by adopting effective precautionary measures. The federal government in collaboration with all the provincial governments was making joint efforts under the National Action Plan to cope with the threat of coronavirus, Zafar Mirza added.

He maintained that total six coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan, adding that one of the patients had been cured and discharged from a hospital in Karachi.

Earlier in the day, the spokesperson of the Sindh Chief Minister had confirmed that a new case had emerged in the province and the patient was a resident of the provincial capital Karachi.

The spokesperson had told media that four tests for coronavirus were conducted today (Sunday) and one patient detected with COVID-19 in Karachi.

