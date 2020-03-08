One more case of coronavirus emerges in Sindh, confirms spokesperson

KARACHI: The spokesperson of the Sindh Chief Minister confirmed that a new case has emerged in the province and the patient is a resident of the provincial capital Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The spokesperson told media that four tests for coronavirus were conducted today (Sunday) and one patient detected with COVID-19 in Karachi. The confirmed case was reported during a meeting of a task force under the chair of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Sources told ARY News that the tests of a 50-year-old patient in Karachi confirmed that he is infected with the coronavirus. The health department has shifted all persons in contact with the patient to the quarantine zone.

The chief minister was briefed that the health department has conducted tests of 107 samples and overall four samples were resulted positive. He was apprised that one patient out of four was discharged from the hospital as he recovered his health.

CM Shah ordered health authorities to conduct tests of the relatives and close friends of the patient.

According to the latest statistics, overall seven cases of the virus have been confirmed in Pakistan including four from Karachi and three from other parts.

On March 7, Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient had been discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.

The 22-year-old student tested negative after being affected by the virus last month when he along with his family returned from Iran.

According to the Sindh health department, the student was under treatment at a private hospital.

Sindh government’s spokesperson in his tweet had also announced a day ahead of his release from the quarantine zone, said: “Very happy to inform that the 1st coronavirus patient in #Sindh who was being attended to has recovered and his tests have now come out as NEGATIVE. Alhamdolillah.”

