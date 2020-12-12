Makran suffers lack of ventilators, oxygen as Covid numbers rise

GWADAR: The number of COVID cases in Makran Division has reportedly surged with 719 found positive on Saturday for novel coronavirus into its second wave, ARY News reported.

The health department said total cases arising from districts Turbat and Kech reached 719 which it said was concerning.

District jail of Turbat has come to the fore with its Deputy Jailer and 18 inmates diagnosed with coronavirus, the department noted.

It may be noted that with lack of health facilities, especially ventilators and oxygen cylinders, the infected patients are facing difficulties recovering from complications as despite after government announcement, there was no ventilator installation.

Separately today, Sindh province reported 1,624 COVID-19 cases and 17 virus-related deaths during the past 24 hours quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We have performed tests on 13,393 samples during the past day and in return received positive results of 1,624 of them,” the chief minister said while giving a routine briefing on COVID-19 situation in the province.

“The overall samples tested by the province stands at 2,137,976 of which 194,359 have tested positive for the virus,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that so far 3,149 virus-related patients have died in the province.

