ISLAMABAD: Malaysian business group EDOTCO decided to expand its business in Pakistan as the group has expressed desire of investing $ 2.5 mn more in the country, ARY News reported.

The desire was extended in a meeting of chairman of the EDOTCO group with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office, here today.

Besides chairman Board of Investment Pakistan, Malaysia`s High Commissioner in Pakistan Akraan Muhamad Ibrahim, Dr Naek Ramla, Saresh Naraen Singh Sadhu and Arif Husain were also present in the meeting.

The prime minister talking to the visiting delegation, welcomed their initiative of investing in Pakistan and said all-out efforts are being made to facilitate foreign investment in the country.

He also apprised the group of the measures taken in Pakistan regarding ease of doing business.

The chairman of the Malaysian group also expressed interest for partnership in ‘Digital Pakistan Program’.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the group is already making investment in Pakistan worth over one hundred million dollars.

Earlier on January 18, US-based food and agriculture company Cargill had also decided to invest $200mn in Pakistan in agriculture, dairy farming, and cooking oil sectors.

Marcel Smits, Chairman of the Asia Pacific and Head of Corporate Strategy at Cargill called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and discussed various investment avenues in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the company’s decision to invest in the country and assured Smits of his government’s full support.

