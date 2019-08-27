Maleeha Lodhi briefs UNGA president about IoK’s situation

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Tuesday met with President of UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa in New York to brief her in detail about the grave situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Lodhi in her tweet said the United Nations should live up to its obligations on Indian occupied Kashmir.

Met Maria Fernanda Espinosa , President of UN General Assembly & briefed her in detail about the grave situation in occupied Kashmir where the continuing curfew & lockdown is exacerbating the suffering of the Kashmiri people.UN should live up to its obligations on IOK pic.twitter.com/dF6IZVJJh5 — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) August 27, 2019

Last week, Lodhi had said Pakistan was using all diplomatic channels to resolve decades-old Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions.

Talking to journalists, Lodhi had said that the UN Security Council’s meeting had nullified Indian claims that Kashmir was their internal matter.

She further said that India had made its all-out efforts to stop the UNSC meeting so as to put Kashmir issue under the carpet but New Delhi remained unsuccessful in its nefarious designs.

Lodhi said that Pakistan effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at the international forum.

