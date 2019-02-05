Man arrested for ‘attempting to rape minor girl in Korangi’

KARACHI: A 29-year old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a six-year old girl in Korangi neighbourhood on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The police said the accused identified as Farhan lured the minor girl into a nearby shop and tried to sexually abuse her. However, the local residents reached the spot in no time and caught him before alerting the police.

Upon being informed of the incident, the Korangi police reached there and took the man into custody.

A police official said the girl had been moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical examination.

According to the police, doctors at the hospital have confirmed that the minor had been raped. “DNA samples of the accused have been obtained to ascertain whether he subjected the girl to the sexual assault.”

Comments

comments