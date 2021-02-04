Man arrested for displaying guns on social media

SAHIWAL: The Punjab police on Thursday arrested a man in Sahiwal’s Ghala Mandi area for uploading pictures and videos displaying guns on his social media account, ARY News reported.

According to police, the man, known was arrested in the limits of Ghala Mandi police station for displaying unlicensed guns on social media. The police located his house and arrested him after his videos and the pictures went viral.

Police also seized weapons and bullets from his possession.

Earlier on June 22, Islamabad police had arrested a man for shooting videos with arms and ammunition and posting them on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

Also Read: Man records suicide on TikTok

According to the DIG Operations Islamabad, the Aabpara police made the arrest.

The arrested man was a resident of the federal capital’s G-7 area. He had created a TikTok group under the name of ‘313’ where he used to post videos displaying different kinds of weapons and ammunition, the police said.

