Man arrested for rape of minor girl in Lahore

LAHORE: Police claimed to have arrested a suspect for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, the minor girl was playing outside her house in Shahdara, area of Lahore, when the suspect, Naeem, lured her to a deserted place and raped her.

Superintendent of police (SP) City said that the suspect had fled away leaving the child injured in an abandoned house in Saggian.

Miraculous, the minor girl survived without having food or water in the extremely harsh cold weather for six days in the abandoned house and then a police party reached their and shifted her to the hospital, the police officer added.

He maintained that the police shifted the minor girl to the hospital and added that a medico-legal report confirmed that minor girl was raped.

SP City said that the police arrested the suspect with the help of CCTV footage and modern technology.

