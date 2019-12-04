Man arrested for allegedly raping disabled girl in Karachi

KARACHI: A man has been arrested by security personnel over allegedly raping a disabled teenage girl in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Landhi’s Majeed Colony neighbourhood where an eight-year-old girl allegedly raped by a man.

Sources said that the culprit entered into her house when her parents went out to leave other children to school. The parents caught the culprit and started shouted over the incident which alerted the Rangers officials performing duties near the house, sources added.

The security officials have taken the accused person into custody and shifted the victim girl to the hospital for medical examination. The arrested person was handed over to Quaidabad police station for further action.

Read: School teacher nabbed for attempting to rape minor girl in Karachi

Earlier on November 27, an appalling incident occurred in a private hospital of the metropolis where a ward boy of the healthcare facility attempted to rape a disabled woman who was unable to defend herself.

According to details, the husband of the woman checked her into the facility after she had fallen ill, the hospital decided to keep her under observation for a few days.

The husband told that when he came to visit his wife during the day, she sat in a corner crying, upon inquiry she told him that a hospital staffer had tried to rape her.

A report was registered in the local police station and the accused nabbed, he is currently behind bars and has confessed to his heinous attempt, revealed law enforcement officials.

Comments

comments