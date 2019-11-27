Rape attempt on disabled woman in Karachi’s hospital

KARACHI: An appalling incident occurred in a private hospital of the metropolis where a ward boy of the healthcare facility attempted to rape a disabled woman who was unable to defend herself, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the husband of the woman checked her into the facility after she had fallen ill, the hospital decided to keep her under observation for a few days.

The husband told that when he came to visit his wife during the day, she sat in a corner crying, upon inquiry she told him that a hospital staffer had tried to rape her.

A report was registered in the local police station and the accused nabbed, he is currently behind bars and has confessed to his heinous attempt, revealed law enforcement officials.

Police on November 14 arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in a district central area of Karachi.

A complaint was lodged with Ajmer Nagri police station from the parents of the eight-year-old girl. They alleged a person identified as Bashir for allegedly raping their daughter.

According to the police, he was able to flee from the Ajmer Nagri neighborhood, where the criminal activity took place, as soon as the incident was reported to the police.

