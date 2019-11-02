Sukkur rape case: Suspect remanded into police custody for 14 days

SUKKUR: A Sukkur anti-terrorism court on Saturday remanded a suspect, Shafqat Samejo, into police custody in the rape of the 10-year-old girl in a seminary in Panu Aqil, Sukkur, ARY News reported.

A cleric from Sukkur’s Pano Aqil tehsil was produced before an anti-terrorism court in Sukkur, where ATC approved physical remand of the suspect and handed over him into police custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the medical report was released today which has confirmed that a minor girl in Sukkur had been raped twice by cleric.

The police on Thursday arrested accused Shafqat named in the alleged raping of a 10-year-old girl in Pano Aqil, Sukkur district of Sindh.

A case was registered by Sukkur Police against the suspect who leads prayers at a mosque in Dildar Samejo village.

The case surfaced on October 25 when the girl returned home late from the seminary located in village Dildar Samejo.

It may be noted that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam took notice of the matter and had directed the SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali to inquire about the matter.

The SSP had also visited the house of the affected girl and ensured her family of delivery of the justice at any cost.

