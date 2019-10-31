Suspect arrested over charges of alleged rape of 10-year-old girl in Pano Aqil

PANO AQIL: The police on Thursday arrested accused Shafqat named in alleged rapping of a 10-year-old girl in Pano Aqil, Sukkur district of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to the father of the girl, a teacher of Madressah named Shafqat allegedly raped her daughter thrice. The case was lodged against Shafqat on the complaint of her father.

The accused was rounded up by the police and was locked up. It may be noted that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam taking notice of the matter had directed the SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali to inquire about the matter.

Yesterday, the SSP visited the house of the affected girl and ensured her family of delivery of the justice at any cost.

It may be noted that, social media had gone viral with Justice for the girl, who was raped by her religious teacher in Pano Aqil, Sukkur District, Sindh.

Earlier on October 6, a minor girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault in a Khanewal locality on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Basti Zahoorabad area of the city where the 10-year old girl was raped.

They said a suspect accused of subjecting the minor to sexual abuse has been taken into custody.

The district police officer (DPO) Khanewal, taking notice of the incident, assured that the police will ensure the provision of justice to the victim girl by bringing the culprit to book.

