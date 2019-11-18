Rape being used as tool of oppression in Indian occupied Kashmir: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi says Indian occupying forces use rape as a tool in occupied Kashmir which was also highlighted by Human Rights Watch in one of its reports.

On his Twitter account, the President tagged a clip of the Indian TV program in which an Indian retired army officer SP Sinha and a BJP leader, shamefully advocated rape of Kashmiri women.

Read More: Anti-India protest in Islamabad seeks worlds’ intervention in IOK

Dr Arif Alvi said imagine the fate of women in Indian Occupied Kashmir where such men wield power with total impunity.

Disgraceful. Maj Gen(R) SP Sinha a leader of BJP advocates rape of Kashmiri women on TV. Imagine the fate of women in Indian Occupied Kashmir where such men wield power with total impunity. Indian forces have used rape as a tool according to HRW report https://t.co/tfKDIjWLib https://t.co/7NBCJ9WvB1 — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 17, 2019

During the program, the other participants and female host could be seen shouting “Sinha down” with loud condemnation over his appalling remarks.

Human Rights Watch in its report titled, “India’s secret army in Kashmir, New patterns of abuse emerge in the conflict,” found the Indian occupying forces’ involvement in such heinous acts of gross human rights violations.

Read More: Pakistan dismisses Indian minister’s ‘unfounded’ remarks as…

It said these incidents were never investigated by the judicial and medical authorities competent to determine culpability.

In view of the ongoing military lockdown and communications blackout, occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain cut off from the rest of the world on 106th consecutive, day, Monday.

There is a shortage of food and medicines, while heavy snowfall has multiplied the miseries of the hapless Kashmiri people.

Read More: Indian forces akin to BJP goons, Nazi mindset evident from actions: SAPM Awan

They have been deprived of basic and fundamental rights such as the right to life, right to education and healthcare and the right to practice their religion.

Internet and prepaid mobile services also continue to remain suspended in the Kashmir valley.

Comments

comments