ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the growing atrocities in occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian troops make them seem like hired goons of BJP, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, SAPM Awan demanded and urged and upheaval from the International community against the miscarriage of justice being undertaken by the Indian government and their paramilitary forces in the disputed land of Kashmir.

“A retired Indian General passed an appalling and disgraceful statement insinuating rape and forced marriages with the captive women of Kashmir, we strongly oppose the statement and seek that the general is reprimanded” tweeted Awan.

Awan added that a mindset devoid of morality and hell-bent on chaos, anarchy due to its arrogance is the prime example of Nazi ideology.

In view of the ongoing military lockdown and communications blackout, occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain cut off from the rest of the world on 106th consecutive, day, Monday.

There is a shortage of food and medicines, while heavy snowfall has multiplied the miseries of the hapless Kashmiri people.

They have been deprived of basic and fundamental rights such as the right to life, right to education and healthcare and the right to practice their religion.

Internet and prepaid mobile services also continue to remain suspended in the Kashmir valley.

