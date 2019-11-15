Munir Akram meets UNGA president, urges resolution of Kashmir dispute

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Munir Akram has met UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and apprised him regarding the deteriorated situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Munir Akram urged that the international community must play its role to resolve the Kashmir dispute as it can become a flashpoint between two nuclear-armed states, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, Akram said that the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which has been under a repressive military lockdown for over four months is now further worsening.

It is pertinent to mention here that, inhuman Indian military lockdown entered 103rd day on Friday in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced and residents continue to suffer immensely due to suspension of internet across all platforms, SMS and prepaid cellular services, according to Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

Munir Akram apprised Tijjani Muhammad-Bande that despite the lapse of one hundred days of India’s inhuman curfew and blanket restrictions on all forms of communications as well as systematic intimidation, normalcy has still not returned and fear grips the disputed state.

He also discussed in the meeting regarding Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with focus on the goal of zero hunger aimed at ending hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture as well as measures to curb illicit financial flows.

