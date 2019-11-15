Inhuman Indian military lockdown enters 103rd day in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, inhuman Indian military lockdown entered 103rd day running, Friday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced and residents continue to suffer immensely due to suspension of internet across all platforms, SMS and prepaid cellular services.

People in the Valley are resisting Indian attempts to show some signs of normalcy returning in the territory by observing civil disobedience.

As part of this informal movement, shopkeepers keep their shops shut for the most part of the day and students stay away from educational institutions. Offices also witness thin attendance.

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari yesterday, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was continuing proactive diplomacy on longstanding Kashmir issue.

Addressing the Senate session, Shireen Mazari said that owing to restless efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entire team, the United Nations Security Council had discussed Kashmir issue after fifty years. She maintained that Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir was being endorsed worldwide.

Mazari maintained that US Congress, EU parliament, United Kingdom, human rights organizations and international media were criticizing India for its illegal annexation of the held valley.

