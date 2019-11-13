Naval Chief discusses Pakistan’s position on Kashmir with Qatari leadership

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister in Doha discussed issues relating to bilateral maritime cooperation.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the Naval Chief also held separate meetings with the Armed Forces Chief of Staff and Commander Qatar Naval Forces and discussed matters of mutual interest with them.

The Naval chief, during these meetings also highlighted Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue.

Earlier on November 11, Pakistan Navy ships including Shamsheer, Muhafiz, and P-3C on Monday participated in the International Maritime Exercise.

The exercise IMX-19 was conducted in the Arabian Sea, Oman Gulf and the Persian Gulf, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the exercise was attended by representatives from over fifty countries and was aimed at improving professional capabilities and war skills.

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and atrocities of Indian Force in Occupied Kashmir were also highlighted during this International Event.

He said Navy ships PN Shamsheer and PN Muhafiz visited Masqat and Bahrain during this exercise.

