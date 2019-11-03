THATTA: Pakistan Navy on Sunday distributed rations in suburb areas of Keti Bandar in Thatta district of Sindh to facilitate rehabilitation of affectees of sea cyclonic storm in “Kyarr”.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Navy, Navy teams along with trucks carrying ration bags containing basic necessities reached the affected sites of Goths ThakarKario, Hajamoro and Goth Faqirani of Tehsil Keti Bandar and distributed the rations among families affected by the cyclonic storm.

Pakistan Navy Medical teams also accompanied the relief teams for the provision of basic medical assistance to locals of the affected areas.

Earlier on October 31, Pakistan Navy conducted rescue operations and transferred the people to safer places in coastal areas of Thatta district in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Kyarr.

The Navy conducted rescue operation and extended help to the people in the areas affected by tidal waves in the vicinity of Keti Bandar and Shah Bandar in Thatta district, a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said.

The surge of seawater and high waves caused by Cyclone Kyarr in Arabian Sea affected 300 houses in the area, spokesperson further said.

The Navy shifted the affected families to safer place and provided basic medical aid and other necessities during the rescue operation, Navy’s spokesperson said.

