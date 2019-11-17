Anti-India protest in Islamabad seeks worlds’ intervention in IOK

ISLAMABAD: A protest demonstration organized by the Hurriyat organizations was held in Islamabad to condemn the ongoing Indian military lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

The protest was held outside National Press Club, Islamabad. The speakers on the occasion said that the occupied territory has been cut off from the rest of the world as there is no prepaid and internet service in Kashmir.

The leaders sought the intervention by the United Nations and the international community to grant the people of Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Hurriyat leaders made it clear to the world that the Kashmiris would not give up their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Syed Yousuf Naseem, Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Abdul Hameed Lone, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, Sardar Mazhar, Nabila Irshad, lawyers, civil society members, and students participated in the protest.

Britain’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Mark Lyall Grant has urged the international community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

In an article in US magazine, Forbes, Grant said tensions are near boiling point with the increasingly bitter feud between Pakistan and India over disputed Kashmir region putting the security of the whole subcontinent at risk.

German human rights activists also called upon the world to not remain ignorant of the abuses committed by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

