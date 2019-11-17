Britain’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Mark Lyall Grant has urged the international community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

In an article in US magazine, Forbes Grant said tensions are near boiling point with the increasingly bitter feud between Pakistan and India over disputed Kashmir region putting the security of the whole subcontinent at risk.

Grant said India’s latest action is bound to increase the levels of disaffection and extremism in the Muslim majority population of Kashmir.

German human rights activists also called upon the world to not remain ignorant of the abuses committed by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Rights leaders, Karl-Christian Hausmann of UPF, Patricia associated with a German human rights organization, Dr Ishaq and Zafar Qureshi from London and Kashmir Council EU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed addressed the conference titled, “The Alarming Humanitarian Crisis in Kashmir” on occasion of UN International Day for Tolerance in Stuttgart city.

Addressing the conference, they promised to do their utmost to make people aware of wrongdoing in Kashmir.

Other speakers of the conference also emphasized the international community to play its role for the end of curfew in the occupied valley and a peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.

