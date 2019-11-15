ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Mullick, the wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik, on Friday highlighted that the atrocities of Indian authorities are increasing day-by-day in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Mushaal Mullick, while addressing an event in Islamabad, advised Pakistani government to constitute a group comprising Kashmiri youth which would apprise the world about Indian barbarism in the occupied valley.

She said that Kashmiris will show give record their reaction just after lifting of inhumane curfew there. Mullick expressed fears that India will start mass killing of Kashmiris after lifting the curfew. She strongly condemned detention of the Hurriyet leadership and restrictions over political activities.

Read: Mushaal urges UN to take notice of worsening humanitarian crisis in IoK

Earlier, Ms Mullick had revealed that the Indian government was renaming cities and playgrounds in occupied Kashmir to crush the identity and history of Kashmiris,

Talking to journalists, Mishal Malik said, “Narendra Modi-led Indian government has changed the name of Srinagar to Shwenagar and renamed Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium as Sardar Patel stadium.”

She said that the New Delhi government wanted to change the demography of occupied Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, she urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and inhuman curfew in the held valley.

Comments

comments