Mishal urges UN to take notice of worsening humanitarian crisis in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Drawing attention of the international community towards grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, on Wednesday, urged the United Nations to take notice of worsening humanitarian crisis in the held valley, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Mishals said that people were facing acute shortage of food and life-saving drugs owing to inhuman curfew and communications blackout in the besieged valley.

She maintained that Indian brutalities could not suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris and added that their struggle will bear fruit soon.

Mishals said that Yasin Malik is a name of a movement and added that he would not bow down to Indian tactics.

Read More: Thousands missing in occupied Kashmir: Mishal Malik

Earlier on September 13, Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik had expressed grave concerns over the disappearance of thousands of people in held Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Talking to journalists, Mishal Malik had said that his husband, Yasin Malik, was kept in death cell at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Malik had said that she could not talk to him for last six months owing to the restrictions by the jail authorities.

She had said that Yasin Malik’s health condition was deteriorating day by day.

