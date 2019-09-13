Thousands missing in occupied Kashmir: Mishal Malik

LAHORE: Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, on Friday expressed grave concerns over the disappearance of thousands of people in held Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Mishal Malik said that his husband, Yasin Malik, was kept in death cell at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Malik said that she could not talk to him for last six months owing to the restrictions by the jail authorities.

She said that Yasin Malik’s health condition was deteriorating day by day. Mishal Malik urged the Pakistani nation to play its role for the freedom of Kashmir.

Earlier on September 6, Mishal Malik, the wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik, had said that the world must wake up to the worst brutalities being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering in federal capital, Mishal Malik had urged the international community to play its due role to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue. She had asked the world community to pressurize Indian government to lift curfew and end month-long blackout in the held valley.

