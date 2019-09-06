World must wake up to Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD: Mishal Malik, the wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik, on Friday said that the world must wake up to the worst brutalities being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Addressing a gathering in federal capital, Mishal Malik urges the international community to play its due role to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue. She asked the world community to pressurize Indian government to lift curfew and end month-long blackout in the held valley.

Mishal said that the month-long curfew has created starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir and added that the Indian troops were killing innocent people to bring demographic change in the valley.

She said that the Indian government violated the international laws by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir. Mishal said that ethnic cleansing underway in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Ethnic cleansing underway in IoK, atrocities akin to war crimes: PM Imran Khan

Earlier on August 29, the Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking to the social networking website, Twitter, had said that the Modi government in India was on an ethnic cleansing agenda and was committing a war crime in occupied Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan in a series of tweets had called out the tyrannical regime of India and issued strongest reservations over the brutalities being enforced on innocent Kashmiris who had been land-locked and deprived of basic amenities of life since August 5.

Comments

comments