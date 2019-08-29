ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan today (Thursday) taking to the social networking website, Twitter said that the Modi government in India was on an ethnic cleansing agenda and is committing a war crime in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan in a series of tweets called out the tyrannical regime of India and issued strongest reservations over the brutalities being enforced on innocent Kashmiris who have been land-locked and deprived of basic amenities of life since 25 days.

The Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for the 25th consecutive day, as the occupation authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions.

Occupied Kashmir is under strict a lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian authorities have converted the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan urged people to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren tomorrow (Friday) by participating in a nationwide show of unity and resolve against India’s nefarious design. illegal occupation and continued barbarism in the valley.

The tweet read: “I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12 noon -12.30 pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in IOK a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them & against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew,”

Khan added that plans of changing the demography of Indian occupied Kashmir were akin to war crimes under the Geneva Conventions Charter, which India too is a signatory of.

The tweet read: “the daily injuring & killing of Kashmiri civilians, incl women & children – all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi Govt. & it’s illegal annexation of IOK. The plan to change demography of IOK is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention.”

