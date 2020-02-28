Man arrested for sexually assaulting two minor siblings in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man for sexually assaulting two minor siblings in Pakpattan, ARY News reported.

Police said that the ages of the victims are reportedly six years and four years. The minor brothers were shifted to the hospital for treatment where doctors confirmed the assault on them.

The police have registered a case against the suspect and launched investigations into the incident.

