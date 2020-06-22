Web Analytics
Man arrested for shooting TikTok videos with arms, ammunition

tiktok video arms, ammunition

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested a man for shooting videos with arms and ammunition and posting them on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

According to the DIG Operations Islamabad, the Aabpara police made the arrest.

The arrested man is a resident of the federal capital’s G-7 area. He had created a TikTok group under the name of ‘313’ where he used to post videos displaying different kinds of weapons and ammunition, the police said.

A day earlier, a 17-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself dead while making a TikTok video in Karachi’s Sikandar Goth area.

Tanveer had been making a video in his room when the incident took place.

The victim’s body was later shifted to a hospital for legal formalities. The police launched an investigation into the matter.

