Man arrested for shooting TikTok videos with arms, ammunition

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested a man for shooting videos with arms and ammunition and posting them on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

According to the DIG Operations Islamabad, the Aabpara police made the arrest.

The arrested man is a resident of the federal capital’s G-7 area. He had created a TikTok group under the name of ‘313’ where he used to post videos displaying different kinds of weapons and ammunition, the police said.

تھانہ آبپارہ پولیس نے سوشل میڈیا پر ویڈیو کے ذریعے اسلحے و ایمونیشن کی نمائش کرنے والا ملزم گرفتار کرلیا،ملزم جی سیون کا رہائشی ہے اور 313 کے نام سے ٹک ٹاک پر گروپ بنا رکھا تھا،

ملزم ٹک ٹاک پر مختلف قسم کے اسلحے و ایمونیشن کی نمائش کرتا تھا۔ pic.twitter.com/vPfySfYWcD — DIG Operations Islamabad (@DigIslamabad) June 21, 2020

A day earlier, a 17-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself dead while making a TikTok video in Karachi’s Sikandar Goth area.

Tanveer had been making a video in his room when the incident took place.

The victim’s body was later shifted to a hospital for legal formalities. The police launched an investigation into the matter.

