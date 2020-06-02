Web Analytics
Man attacks doctor over asking for sample for coronavirus test

PESHAWAR: A man attacked doctor at Hayatabad Medical Complex, when he was asked to give sample for coronavirus test, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per police, a man named Irfan manhandled the doctor in corona OPD, when the doctor was to take his sample for coronavirus test.

The man was taken into custody by the police.

Last month, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) became the site for undue chaos and ruckus after a coronavirus patient under treatment at the facility had passed away.

Relatives of the deceased had charged the medical facility breaking the gate of the health centres coronavirus ward along with its glass windows.

Read more: Lockdown to return if people fail to follow SOPs: Shibli Faraz

Family of the deceased patient also inflicted damage to expensive medical equipment in the healthcare facility.

Rangers and Police were called in by Jinnah hospital to take control of the situation which was eventually achieved.

