Man lands into prison over manhandling traffic cop in Lahore

LAHORE: A man allegedly involved in misbehaving and manhandling with a traffic police official was put behind bars in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

A case was also registered against the accused at the Anarkali police station on behalf of a traffic warden Inspector Kamran Bokhari.

According to the traffic inspector, the accused filmed him and other staffers soon after he got hold of his documents that were given to him after paying a challan fee.

“He refused to stop filming the official despite repeated calls,” said the statement by the inspector in the FIR adding that he also hurled abuse at the traffic personnel.

The accused was also blamed for engaging in a physical altercation with the traffic official, said the complaint that included sections of creating hindrance in official duty and violation of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In September 2019, a police officer has been suspended and later arrested over misbehaving with an elderly woman at the gate of Central Police Office (CPO) in Lahore.

The misconduct was recorded in a video obtained by the ARY News showed that assistant sub-inspector Asif Ali was shouting at a senior citizen outside the CPO – Lahore and threw the woman’s stick in extreme outrage.

The video apparently recorded from mobile phone went viral on the social media platform, condemning the misbehaviour of the police officer.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police also took notice of the incident and suspended ASI Asif Ali with immediate effect. Later, Ali was arrested over the directives of IG Punjab Police in order to initiate legal and departmental actions over his wrongdoing.

